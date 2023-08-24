No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

New US Shooting: Three People Killed, 6 Wounded in California

New US Shooting: Three People Killed, 6 Wounded in California
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A gunman shot three people dead and wounded six others at a bar in the US state of California on Wednesday.

“Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, including the shooter,” the Orange County Sheriff said on social media. “6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported [with] gunshot wounds.

 He further added: “Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured.”

According to CBS Los Angeles, the shooting took place at a bikers' bar in Trabuco Canyon. KCAL News reported citing sources that the attacker had been shot by deputies.

california UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
New US Shooting: Three People Killed, 6 Wounded in California

New US Shooting: Three People Killed, 6 Wounded in California

6 hours ago
Trump: I’ll Surrender to Fulton County Authorities on Thursday

Trump: I’ll Surrender to Fulton County Authorities on Thursday

2 days ago
US: Trump Not to Participate in Republican Presidential Debate

US: Trump Not to Participate in Republican Presidential Debate

3 days ago
US Guantanamo Military Judge Admits, Dismisses Confession Coerced by Torture

US Guantanamo Military Judge Admits, Dismisses Confession Coerced by Torture

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 24-08-2023 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot