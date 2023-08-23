No Script

Hezbollah Deputy SG: “Israeli” Entity Must Be Wiped Off Region

access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The deputy chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has warned of the “Israeli” regime’s dangers to humanity, asserting that the “Israeli” entity must be wiped off the region completely.

“The ‘Israeli’ entity must be wiped off the region completely, because this regime is not only a danger to the earth, but also a danger to humanity and the future,” Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Tuesday.

He also said that Hezbollah managed to change the equations in the region.

The remarks came after the entity’s “Israel” Hayom argued in an article that the “Israeli” regime’s army is incapable of taking any decision to confront the growing power of Hezbollah due to its domestic problems.

The “Israeli” newspaper also wrote that Hezbollah and its supporters are pushing their way forward, deploying their forces on border areas, disrupting the security of “Israeli” settlements, and waiting for an opportunity to strike the entity.

