Top General: Iran-Azerbaijan Military Cooperation, Interaction Growing in All Fields

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri hailed the rising level of cooperation, interaction and ties between the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Iranian top general said, “We believe the armed forces can contribute to boosting friendship and fraternity between the two countries.”

He referred to the good agreements reached by the two sides’ armed forces in previous years and said the level of cooperation and interaction between the military forces of Iran and Azerbaijan in all fields is growing.

Major General Baqeri also voiced the Iranian Armed Forces’ readiness to take part in a meeting of the Joint Military Commission in Baku.

He added that peace and security along the common borders can only be achieved through cooperation and unity among neighboring countries and that the presence of aliens in the region would lead to tensions.

The Azeri defense minister, for his part, highlight the readiness of his country’s armed forces to elevate military and defense cooperation with Iran.

He said the Republic of Azerbaijan always considers Iran a close friend and welcomes military cooperation in all areas.

Colonel General Hasanov also invited Major General Baqeri to visit the Republic of Azerbaijan.