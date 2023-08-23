No Script

Ashura 2023

 

Voting Begins in Zimbabwe’s Presidential, Parliamentary Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Zimbabweans on Wednesday morning started casting their votes in the second polls after the 2017 coup that deposed late longtime President Robert Mugabe.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time [0500GMT] and will close at 7 p.m. local time [1700GMT].

The election is viewed as crucial as incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is seeking his second term is vying against main opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] party and other opposition candidates.

Zimbabweans are also electing new councilors and members of parliament but the presidential race is the most crucial.

This election will also determine the new makeup of the 350-seat parliament and more than 1,900 local council positions.

Voting was delayed at most polling stations in the capital Harare as certain voting materials such as indelible ink and council ballot papers were not in place.

In townships like Kuwadzana, Glen View, Dzivarasekwa, and Budiriro, long and winding queues of patient voters were seen, with officials making sure that the voting material was going to be delivered.

