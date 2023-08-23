No Script

Medvedev Slams NATO for Fighting Full-Scale War against Russia

folder_openRussia access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stressed that the NATO is fighting a full-scale war against Russia, using the Kiev authorities as proxies.

He made the remarks in an op-ed dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Georgia’s invasion of South Ossetia and Russia’s recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The politician pointed out that “hostile observers should have learned a lesson from those developments but unfortunately, it did not happen.

“The Western world keeps falling into the same trap over and over again,” Medvedev said, noting that “Our adversaries are up to their necks in the proxy war that NATO is fighting against us in Ukraine through the hands of the Kiev regime, which is a full-scale and deadly one.”

