Raisi: Iran’s Armed Forces will Cut off Hands of Those Plotting Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has lauded Iran’s growing military capabilities and cutting-edge defense technology, saying the Islamic Republic favors interaction with other countries but will “cut off the hands” of those plotting to carry out an act of aggression again the nation.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of the Iranian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day.

The chief executive praised the presence of Iran's Armed Forces in the region as an anchor of security, as opposed to the threatening presence of foreign forces, saying the country's defense industries support the Armed Forces in ensuring and promoting the Islamic Republic's security, authority and deterrence.

Stressing that the country’s defense and nuclear industries have made the most progress despite the heaviest sanctions, the Iranian president referred to motivation, diligence and perseverance as the “main factors” of success in attaining such achievements.

Raisi said the Islamic Republic aims to interact with the entire world countries, adding, “We warmly squeeze the hands of anyone reaching out to us for cooperation and friendship, but our powerful Armed Forces will cut off the hands of those seeking to carry out an act of aggression against Iran.”

The Iranian president also highlighted the necessity of protecting the country’s achievements in the defense industry and confronting the enemy’s acts of “sedition and infiltration” to hinder its progress.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, Raisi oversaw the unveiling of the Mohajer-10 drone, a domestically-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle with a maximum flight duration of 24 hours and a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour.