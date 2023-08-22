No Script

Iran Unveils Homegrown ‘Mohajer-10’ Drone

folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

On the occasion of Defense Industry Day, Iran unveiled on Tuesday the homegrown 'Mohajer-10' drone.

The Mohajer-10 UAV, capable of 24 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of 24,000 feet and an operating radius of 2 kilometers, was unveiled in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who paid a visit to the exhibition of the latest achievements of the country’s defense industry.

The maximum fuel capacity of Mohajer-10 UAV is 450 liters and the maximum weight of its cargo is 300 kg.

The maximum speed of the drone is 210 kilometers per hour and it has the ability to carry all kinds of ammunition and bombs and is equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence systems.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

 

 

Iran drone Raisi

