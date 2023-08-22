Japan To Start Releasing Fukushima Water

By Staff, Agencies

Japan announced that it will start releasing more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant on August 24, despite concerns among neighboring countries, including China, and local fishing communities.

The plan, approved two years ago by the Japanese government, is seen as crucial to the decommissioning of the nuclear power station, which was crushed in the tsunami of March 2011.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he had asked Tepco to “swiftly prepare” for the water discharge and expected the “water release to start on August 24, weather conditions permitting”.

Japan has said the water release is safe, which has been backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA]. The United Nations nuclear watchdog gave the plan the go-ahead after an inspection in July, saying it met international standards and that the impact on people and the environment was “negligible”.

Still, some neighboring countries, particularly China, have expressed skepticism over the safety of the plan. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in July that Japan had shown selfishness and arrogance, and claimed it had not fully consulted the international community about the water release.

South Korean activists have also protested against the plan, although Seoul has concluded from its own study that the water release meets international standards and said it respects the IAEA’s assessment. It said on Tuesday that there was no scientific or technical problem with the plan although that did not mean it necessarily supported it.

The water – equivalent to more than 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools – also includes groundwater and rain that has seeped into the containers.

The water has been diluted and filtered to remove radioactive substances although there remain some traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from water, according to Tepco, which says the water will be diluted to well below internationally-approved levels of tritium before being released into the Pacific.

Environmental pressure group Greenpeace has said the filtration process is flawed and that an “immense” quantity of radioactive material will be dispersed into the sea over the coming decades.