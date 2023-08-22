No Script

Ashura 2023

 

Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds from “Israeli” Gunfire in Jenin

folder_openPalestine access_time 44 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teen on Tuesday morning succumbed to the wounds he sustained from “Israeli” forces during a military raid in the town of Al-Zababdeh, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Fawaz Hamad, head of Al-Razi hospital in Jenin, Othman Atef Abu Kharj, 17, was martyred after suffering severe injuries during the confrontations that broke out amidst the “Israeli” army raid of the village.

Earlier on Tuesday, “Israeli” forces raided the said town, sparking confrontations.

 

Israel Palestine jenin

Comments

