Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the 17th Anniv. of the July War Victory

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 17th anniversary of the July War victory.

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace and God's mercy and blessings be upon you all. ‏

We meet today to mark the 17th anniversary of the historic divine victory in the July 2006 war. It has become known as the 33-day war. This means that in August 14 of every year we celebrate this victory.

Before I delve into the occasion, I would like to point out that it coincides with the month of Muharram, where the great event of Karbala took place on the tenth day.

At the beginning of the speech, I must draw your attention to three important religious occasions falling in these days, and we are at the end of the month of Muharram.

The first occasion is the arrival of the procession of captives from Karbala to the Bekaa in 61 AH. The convoy reached the city of Baalbek, transporting with it the heads of the martyrs. Among the prisoners were Imam Zayn Al-Abidin Ali ibn al-Hussein or Imam al-Sajjad [peace be upon him], Sayyidah Zainab [peace be upon her], and the sons and daughters of the Messenger of God [PBUH].

History bears witness to the honorable position of the people of Baalbek city when they learned that the prisoners and captives were the sons and daughters of the Messenger of God.

The second occasion is the martyrdom of Imam Ali bin Al-Hussein Zayn Al-Abidin [peace be upon him] in 95 AH. He was poisoned by the Umayyad authority. He [Imam Zayn Al-Abidin] was the one who assumed the responsibility of preserving Islam, caring for Islam and the nation, and preserving for us the Karbala incident in all its dimensions.

The third occasion is the martyrdom of the rebellious Imam Zayd bin Ali Zayn Al-Abidin [peace be upon them both] in the face of the Umayyad authority in 121 AH or 122 AH [according to another opinion]. It is remarkable how the three occasions have Imam Zayn Al-Abidin [peace be upon him] as a common element between them.

He [Zayd] enjoined good and forbade evil, confronted and challenged the tyranny of the Umayyads at that time, and renewed all the values and meanings of Karbala and the sacrifices of his grandfather Abi Abdullah Al-Hussein [peace be upon him].

Also, before the start of the speech, it seems that there is an American decision to employ Daesh [Arabic acronym for "ISIS" / ""ISIL"] once again in many arenas. I will extend our condolences in chronological order.

The bombing in Pakistan targeted a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam [rally]. The martyrs are our Sunni brothers. There are 64 martyrs and more than 100 wounded. Daesh has officially claimed responsibility for this suicide terrorist attack.

Also, a few days ago, Daesh launched an attack in the Syrian desert. There were martyrs from the Syrian army and civilians.

Last night, Daesh attacked the shrine of Ahmed bin Musa Al-Kadhim [peace be upon him] in Shiraz, and there were martyrs and wounded.

I would like to address all the families of the martyrs and express my deepest condolences and send my prayers for a speedy recovery to the wounded.

When it comes to holidays, there are two occasions, today and tomorrow, the anniversary of the August 14 victory and the Assumption of the Virgin Mary [peace be upon her], respectively.

I greet all the Lebanese and especially the Christians on the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary [peace be upon her].

In the morning of August 14, 2006, a great scene of people heading to their cities and villages, in the south, in the Beqaa Valley, in the southern suburbs, to all villages and towns in various Lebanese regions unraveled.

People did not care about the “Israeli” threats because the “Israelis” were still threatening or the possibility of renewed fighting because they still did not know when a ceasefire would be announced. They did not fear cluster bombs that were dropped in large quantities – some of our fields and villages in the south are still full of them after 17 years. The people did not care ab out the great and massive destruction that befell their homes, fields, and livelihoods.

This brave and swift return is what established the military victory; it thwarted the goals of the aggression and the war against Lebanon and the resistance in Lebanon.

The sight of convoys and cars on the roads of the south and the Beqaa, on the roads from Syria to the Beqaa, on the roads of the southern suburbs portrayed the steadfastness of our people in their stance, their adherence to the land, and their decisive commitment to the choice of resistance, no matter how great the sacrifices.

People nullified the bet on what will happen after August 14. Many expected that when people return to their villages and cities and see the extent of the destruction, they will take a negative attitude towards the resistance, will hold it responsible, and will abandon it.

But the opposite happened. Therefore, we consider the strong, courageous, and confident popular scene the most prominent on August 14, where the people are confident in victory, in the resistance, and in the strength of Lebanon.

I would like to address a number of points related to the occasion. Then, I will tackle several points related to the Lebanese situation and recent developments.

1- As you know, the “Israelis” at the beginning called it an operation, then they called it the Second Lebanon War.

‘War’ is a term, and ‘battle’ is another. A battle may take place in a specific circle and at a specific time, one or two days. At which point, they call them combat days. Meanwhile, a large group of battles is called a war. In this war, we witnessed with our own eyes, minds, hearts, and senses the external manifestations of the divine promises in the glorious Quran to the mujahideen believers.

God almighty says: {Indeed, Allah defends those who have believed. Indeed, Allah does not like everyone treacherous and ungrateful.}

Over 33 days, we witnessed how God defended those who believe.

{And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might.}

We witnessed the realization of this divine promise.

{O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.}

{If Allah should aid you, no one can overcome you; but if He should forsake you, who is there that can aid you after Him? And upon Allah let the believers rely.}

Our slogan this year is {and incumbent upon Us was support of the believers}. We witnessed this, so praise be to God for his victory, for his affirmation, for his defense, and for his help, and praise be to Him first and foremost.

2- We must certainly thank, as on every occasion, all those who contributed to creating this miracle, this epic, this legend over 33 days, including the people, the public, the incubating environment, the combatants, the resistance fighters, the military and security institutions, the wounded, the martyrs, the official position, the national embrace, the popular embrace, as well Iran and Syria for their support, and all the people in the Arab and Islamic world and countries that expressed their sympathy and stood by the resistance.

We must give special thanks to the martyrs of the resistance, the martyrs of the army, the martyrs of the security forces, the martyrs of the political forces, the martyrs of the Lebanese people, and the Syrian martyrs – several Syrian nationals were martyred in some areas in the Beqaa as a result of the bombing – the martyrs of the massacres in more than one village in the Beqaa and the south and in the areas in the southern suburbs – Shiyah, for example – and the most prominent of which was the Qana massacre.

We should also single out the martyrs of the resistance who fought, steadfastly and made sacrifices, including the martyred leaders, whether those who were martyred in that war or who were leading that war and were martyred later.

We will mention a few martyred leaders since there are many of them. The martyred leaders include Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, Hajj Hassan Lakkiss, Hajj Khaled Bazzi, Hajj Qassem, and Hajj Salman [the commander of the Aita al-Shaab front and was martyred later].

We must also thank martyr and great commander, Hajj Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolution Guards, who was with us throughout those days and nights. He faced with us all the circumstances, difficulties, challenges, and risks. He made stances and provided support. Greetings to their pure souls on this night.

3- In the past years, whenever we talk about the July war victory, we say it’s a historic victory and a divine victory. It is a divine victory because it is a favor from God Almighty. It is no doubt a historic victory in terms of the past, i.e. since the establishment of this entity in 1948.

In 2006, taking into account the regional and international circumstances, the scale of targeting, the scale of the war, the size of the fire that was used, and the scale of international and regional complicity, it is, in fact, a historic victory.

The effects of the victory extend into the future. Rather, they establish the future in the short term and in the medium term at the very least. Thus, it is a historic victory. ‏

Today, I want to stop at two or three stations for this meaning and talk about the present and current reality.

1- First station: The demarcation of the maritime border last year would not have been possible if it weren’t for the historic July victory and all the equations, the rules of engagement, and the balance of deterrence that resulted from it as well as the enemy’s understanding of the reality, capabilities, potentials, and elements of power in Lebanon, foremost the resistance.

Apart from a narrow area as a result of a dispute over B1, the largest part of our territorial waters that is recognized by the Lebanese state was liberated. The exclusive economic zone and the Qana field, which we call Block 9, were also liberated. This achievement would not have been possible without the results of the July 2006 war.

Of course, this is a very important achievement. In a few days, the [drilling] ship will arrive and will start digging and excavating. All the Lebanese will be hopeful. In the next few months, their eyes will be fixated on the results of the drilling and excavation because it is the only hope available against the actual siege.

It is true there is no "Caesar Act" or prohibitive sanctions imposed on Lebanon like those imposed on Syria, Iran, and Russia. However, the most severe sanctions are imposed on Lebanon, including no aid, no investment, no loans.

The hope of the Lebanese will be hanging on the Qana field and the other fields.

Today, after the demarcation of the maritime borders, Lebanon can bind all the fields in the south and outside the south because the obstacle that existed in the past no longer exists.

Of course, I want to remind you all of this achievement, which would not have been possible without the integration between the resistance and the state.

It was thanks to the state's firm position, including that of His Excellency President Michel Aoun, His Excellency Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and His Excellency Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Full cooperation and coordination between the state and the resistance as well as benefiting from all elements of the Lebanese strength led to this good result.

Of course, this was a great, important, and bright victory, but its purity and splendor were marred by some internal quarrels and squabbles. Yet, this does not change the truth, with all due respect to those who have different points of view in this matter.

This integration and cooperation reminds us of what happened in the July war between the resistance and the important part of the official position, which was embodied in the position of His Excellency President Emile Lahoud and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Of course, if the government at that time had been consistent and cooperating with the official position of the two leaders [Lahoud and Berri], I think we would have obtained better results. I do not want to open this file because all people know the nature of the dispute that prevailed at that time.

Today, we are facing a new stage that is the result of these victories, these blood, and these sacrifices. I have two remarks to make here.

1- From the beginning, everyone in Lebanon was calling for the formation of a sovereign fund in order to preserve the result of this oil and gas wealth for the benefit of all of Lebanon. This field is not for a specific region or sect. All the fields are for all the Lebanese people and future generations to benefit from.

Over the past months and after extensive discussions, the concerned parliamentary committees, especially the Finance and Budget Committee, and perhaps the Administration and Justice Committee, have reached something called the sovereign wealth fund proposal.

It is set to be discussed as part of the agenda for the forthcoming session scheduled on Thursday. We hope that the deputies will not miss the opportunity to discuss this issue over internal debates, political wrangling, or narrow calculations.

Lebanon is in urgent need of the sovereign wealth fund to guarantee this wealth goes to all the Lebanese, in isolation from observations or discussions.

2- I must remind you of this. The real guarantee for this new reality to continue, that is, for Lebanon to be able to drill and explore – God willing, there will be oil and gas and will be able to extract and sold – is for Lebanon to preserve all its elements of strength, including the golden equation foremost of which is the resistance and its strength.

The enemy fears the resistance's reaction if it detracted from Lebanon's rights.

We, the Lebanese people, are facing an enemy that does not respect agreements or understandings, even if there were American guarantees. Look at the Oslo Accords, signed and written. The “Israelis” signed on the same documents. There were American, European, and United Nations guarantees. What has become of these guarantees? They do not commit to anything or fulfill anything.

What is preventing the enemy from curtailing Lebanon's rights to its waters, oil, gas, and natural resources, whether from the Wazzani, the Litani, or the sea waters to the oil and gas, is Lebanon's strength and the enemy's understanding that any aggression against Lebanon or an attempt to confiscate what is rightfully Lebanon’s will be met with a strong reaction that will make this enemy regretful. That is why the “Israelis” are intimidated.

Adhering to the elements of power is the guarantee for the exploration to continue, for us to reach extraction, and for the Lebanese state to be able to sell, so that this money will come to the sovereign wealth fund to help in dealing with the crises in Lebanon.

2- Second station: Whoever has been monitoring the “Israeli” situation since the July 2006 war, clearly sees the downward trajectory of this entity at more than one level.

Let us recall the results of the Winograd Commission. This is for the generations who are not familiar with that time. After the war, the enemy formed a committee called the Winograd Commission and conducted an investigation over the causes of the failure of the war with the political and military echelons. It reached certain results and announced them later. They did not announce some of the commission’s findings.

Also, within the “Israeli” army, committees were formed to discuss the causes of technical, tactical, organizational, administrative, and operational failures. The results were serious and shocking. The important question here is that after 17 years, was the enemy able to deal with and manage the effects of the July war on its entity, its army, its political decision, its internal front, its people, and the battle of consciousness?

The answer is no. On the contrary, over time things accumulated – the July war and its results, Gaza in 2008, as well as a confrontation in Gaza. Today, we have reached a very important development in this upward trajectory of the resistance, which is what is happening in the West Bank. Meanwhile, that of “Israel” is a downward trajectory.

There are many examples, but due to time constraints, I will give two examples.

1- The first example is the situation of the home front. This is one of the results of the July war. Before 2006, the home front was mostly spared from all of “Israel's” wars.

In 2006, during the war, the resistance involved the “Israeli” home front and made it part of the war. This played a very influential part on the outcome of the war and the decision to reach a ceasefire. All the while, none of the goals the enemy aspired for were achieved.

“Israel” had a security doctrine, from the establishment of the entity until 2006. This is why we say that 2006 was a turning point.

Ben-Gurion’s security doctrine [“the security triad”] was based on three components – deterrence, warning, and decisive victory. The “Israelis” deal with the Arab states and armies, including Lebanon, based on this security doctrine.

This was the “Israelis’” security doctrine from 1948 to 2006. After 2006, in light of the Winograd commission’s recommendations, they added a fourth component to the security doctrine. I am mentioning them not only to be proud of our achievements, but because we will build on them in what is existing between Lebanon and the enemy and between the region and the enemy.

The “Israelis” added a fourth component, defense and protection, that is related to the home front.

Therefore, since 2006, we have seen something new in the enemy's strategies and plans, related to passive and active defenses, according to military terminology.

Passive defense is related to building shelters, safe places, the issue of fires, the issue of firefighters, the issue of hospitals, the issue of reaching people quickly, etc. Active defense has to do with intercepting missiles, considering that they were fundamentally included in the equation. It is clear that it was strongly introduced in the July war and was then reinforced by the Gaza wars.

Therefore, the “Israelis” were forced to look for systems to intercept missiles of various levels and degrees, including the Iron Dome and the Magic Wand. Hence, they brought the Patriot system, the Barak system, etc. and made great effort and huge spending.

Nevertheless, from 2006 until now, for nearly 17 years, they’ve been conducting maneuvers for the home front to see if it is ready. The result appears after that; you can review what the generals and leaders of the home front say that the home front is not yet ready for any future war.

This matters to us when we want to respond to the enemy's threats. The home front is not ready. Yesterday, I read a report – I don’t know how accurate it is – that there are two million and 500 thousand “Israeli” settlers that would have nowhere to go to if a war breaks out.

When the “Israeli” Minister of Defense, the Minister of War and the Chief of Staff threatened Lebanon, who were the ones who objected? The “Israeli” settlers in occupied northern Palestine. You are destroying our homes and kicking the tourists out. Then, you want to wage war. Are the shelters ready? Are the safe rooms ready?

2- This is what they are talking about 17 years later. But the most important thing in the home front is awareness and lack of trust; it is searing into the consciousness, as we used to say, the unwillingness of the inhabitants, settlers, colonizers, and occupiers of this land to make sacrifices and bear the consequences.

Since the Winograd Committee put the “Israeli” army on the dissection board and came out with disastrous results – you can see what has become of the chief of staff of the “Israeli” army at that time and the main leaders – retreat and weakness began to spread in this army.

Despite the lessons they’ve learned and the committees they’ve formed to assess the basic and detailed issues, are they able to restore the strength of the "Israeli" army 17 years later? In other words, are they better today than they were in 2006?

Are they better off after 17 years of restoration, training, maneuvers, and the introduction of equipment and new technology?

No, absolutely no, you can hear many retired and current enemy generals who are in charge, ministers and former prime ministers who were defense ministers and chiefs of staff, talking about the difficult situation the “Israeli” army is in.

The most important thing is the weak fighting spirit, the weak willingness to sacrifice, the lack of trust between soldiers, officers and commanders, and the lack of trust with the political echelon.

Take a look at the reassurances the soldiers and officers when are asking for when they want to carry out any operation. Look at the number of the military, planes, helicopters, drones, vehicles, and cannons that attacked the Jenin camp, which is limited in size and besieged.

There is also a weak turnout for combat units. They are choosing units other than field combat. The “Israelis” could not do any renovation [in the army].

From 2006 until today, there is an absence of ground achievements. When they attempted to storm Gaza, soldiers were killed, wounded, and taken prisoners.

Therefore, if they speak of achievements today, they talk about aerial bombardment; jets would carry out bombing operations in Gaza and Syria. As for actual ground achievements of an army that they claim to be a legendary and great, we have not seen anything since almost 2006.

What did this army suffer from with the resistance fighters in the West Bank? Following the political divisions that exist in the entity, the “Israeli” army is in the worst condition ever.

This is what current officials, retired officials, officers, and reserve soldiers say. It was the subject of a debate in the past two days between the prime minister of the “Israeli” government and the chief of staff of the army and the commander of the air force.

Meanwhile, this army will be dealt a strong blow if the Knesset approves the new conscription law that some extremist religious parties are calling for. Former defense ministers and former chiefs of staff are saying that if this law is approved, it would deal a fatal blow to the “Israeli” army.

I will only give these two examples and go back to the main point – the downward trajectory. One can generally see that the enemy has moved from attacking and mostly taking a defensive position.

Even when it attacks, it does so from a defensive position, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, or Syria. Of course, this needs an explanation and time, but this is the truth.

Today, the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine and the Axis of Resistance in the region have taken control to a large extent. I am not saying an absolute control but have taken control to a large extent.

“Israel” is now hiding behind walls; it is hiding behind walls with Lebanon, with Gaza, with many places in the West Bank. A few weeks ago, we read that they would build walls in some areas with Jordan for fear of infiltration of jihadist elements or transporting weapons to the resistance fighters in the West Bank.

3- Third station: This downward path brings us to the last point of our research, which is how do we deal with the existing and current threats from the enemy?

A few days ago, the enemy's minister of war stood hundreds of meters away from the border and issued a threat. The threat was nothing new. Other Zionist officials made the same threat.

He threatened that they would return Lebanon to the stone age. I want to comment on this statement and threat, based on all of the foregoing. Of course, we do not deny that “Israel” can return Lebanon to the stone age.

“Israel’s” air force, missiles, artillery, as well as US support for it can do that. This is nothing new. They’ve said this a long time ago and decades ago. What is new, though, is what the resistance and Lebanon can do.

This is what the enemy's leaders understand, but they try to ignore it by resorting to some media stunts that have no value. The new question what can Lebanon do after all these events and experiences?

Therefore, this is what I tell the enemy. Today I can tell them: With evidence and proof, you too will be returned to the stone age. If you go to war with Lebanon, you too will be returned to the stone age.

Some might say that I am exaggerating. Let us go through the evidence. The “Israeli” minister of war was a former general. He can meet with his generals. We know the size of occupied Palestine. Earlier, we put a map and pointed to it. They can make a list of the infrastructure, including all the civilian airports, military airports, air force bases, power plants and electricity distribution stations, water facilities, major communication centers, as well as oil, gasoline, and ammonia refineries, in addition to the Dimona reactor. If they don’t have a list, we can provide them with one.

All these in a small area. Here, we are not talking about countries like Russia and America, or even Sudan, for example. We are talking about occupied Palestine.

So, he can calculate how many precision missiles the resistance needs to strike all of these. Even if the “Israelis” activated the Iron Dome, the Magic Wand, and the Patriot systems, how many missiles would it need?

I have heard what some “Israeli” generals were saying. It was technical. They are not talking to terrify us or themselves, but rather to warn about a problem in order to find solutions.

The precision missiles, if they can reach, have the effects of a nuclear weapon. Of course, there may be an exaggeration in the description, but in order to assess the risks. Here, we are still only talking about main infrastructure. However, if we are talking about other things that the “Israelis” know about, then it would be a different story. This is also if the battle remains only with the resistance in Lebanon. What is it develops into a battle with the entire axis of resistance?

You can return a country or a couple of countries into the stone age, but if the battle draws in the axis of resistance, there will be no such thing called “Israel” anymore.

Therefore, the enemy leaders must know that in this arena, they are not playing for points, but rather they are playing a game of existence and annihilation. Hence, it is necessary for them to put their feet on the ground and be realistic. To a large extent, they are being realistic, regardless of the media stunts they are pulling.

All these threats do not frighten us. Today, Lebanon enjoys basic elements of strength capable of protecting it, deterring the enemy, and achieving security and safety in the face of the enemy. I am not talking here about the internal issue.

The golden equation that we always emphasize is what's protecting Lebanon. It is the one that regained oil, gas, and water, and it will regain the rest of the occupied border points. It is the one that constitutes a strong and real protective shield for Lebanon and the people of Lebanon, and also as part of the axis of resistance in the great challenge.

In conclusion, the “Israeli” entity in 2023 is politically, militarily, internally, socially, and morally weaker than it was in 2006. We are talking about percentage. On the other hand, the resistance and the axis of resistance in 2023 is much stronger than what it was in 2006. This is what we must build upon for our future, the future of our region, and that of our country.

Domestically:

From here, I delve into the domestic issues. Regarding the internal issue, I have two points and a final recommendation, a humanitarian remark.

1- It has to do with the recent incident. In fact, in the past 17 years, the resistance has been piling up elements of strength. We did not stop for a single day, before 2000, after 2000, and all the way to 2006 after 2006.

I publicly say that we are maintaining our readiness, training, and recruitment and raising the efficiency of our staff, fighters, and weapons – quantitatively and qualitatively. Therefore, weapons, ammunition, and capabilities are being transferred from one place to another based on any confrontation plan that may take place in the future.

We transfer them by trucks and other means of transportation, including civilian trucks. I do not want to respond to some absurdities and detailed trivialities. I will not go into too much detail. Someone might say that we are transporting weapons and ammunition in civilian trucks. What do you want us to transport them in? Military trucks! For the military truck, for example, to go to Kahaleh and pass through Zahle!

In any case, the recent incident in a curve in Kahaleh was a normal [traffic] accident. Trucks pass there. All of us Lebanese know that the turn there is a bit sharp, and sometimes it happens that trucks flip over. The truck was being escorted by some of the brothers in another vehicles. The truck reached the Kahaleh curve, and a technical problem occurred causing it to flip over.

Naturally, when an accident like this happens anywhere, people on the street would rush out of curiosity of to lend a helping hand. This is how it started, and this is logical. People approach, lend a hand, and help each other. One can believe that residents of Kahaleh rushed to help. This is true, logical, and natural.

The truck remained in this state for several hours. The investigation later revealed exactly how long the truck remained in that position – three hours or more than three hours. But it seems to be more than three hours.

The young men got out of the vehicle and took the truck driver to the hospital. They returned with a crane to address the issue. All this while bystanders were watching a normal accident. The judicial investigation must look into this.

Everything was normal until a known television station sounded the alarm as usual – this truck belongs to Hezbollah; this truck is transporting weapons and ammunition. It incited people and mobilized them after which a number of young men arrived and some brought weapons.

Martyr Ahmed Qassas – as the brothers told me – was the one who took the driver to the hospital and brought the crane. He stayed with a couple of brothers [at the most, five brothers].

Some people started cursing and hurling rocks. Praise be to God, all the clips [of the incident] are available. This is good and helpful. We do not have cameras to film, but the neighbors and the people present all filmed from the beginning, when the truck flipped over until the end. It’s all been documented and has become known and clear.

The young men endured, were patient, persevered, and adhere to their responsibilities. They did not leave the truck because what was in the truck was entrusted to them, and they were trustworthy.

Later, we all witnessed what happened; there was shooting and a fistfight. Then, the army arrived. Thus, the army took control of the area, and martyr Ahmed along with his brothers withdrew and returned.

Of course, there were intense contacts at that time. The investigation will show who assaulted whom. Some people said that Hezbollah went to Kahaleh and assaulted the people of Kahaleh.

For three hours, the young men were near the truck, and there was an attempt to remedy the situation, and no one assaulted anyone. Had it not been for the incitement of this known and malicious TV channel, the incidents at the Kahaleh curve would not have happened.

The arrival of the army, of course, contributed to pacification, and the brothers withdrew, and the army was in control of the area. Nevertheless, we saw on television how it took the army a long time before it was able to calm the situation down. This was because of the incitement – politicians and representative issuing inflammatory speeches. There was even incitement against and assault on the Lebanese army.

I do not want to go into too much detail, but I would like to mention a couple points related to the incident.

From the beginning, we acted on the basis of understanding the situation and not resorting to tension or escalation. This is how we usually act. We do not consider that there is a problem between us and the residents of Kahaleh or any of its families.

There are 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000 people living in Kahaleh. Count the people who went to the site of the accident. There were around 75 persons, some of whom came from outside Kahaleh and their names are known. Go back to the clips and see. The problem is with these people, not with the residents of Kahaleh. The people of Kahaleh have no problem with the resistance.

During those hours and in front of this massive incitement and the irresponsible media – there are also other irresponsible media outlets – we were looking at a very sensitive situation.

On the one hand, good and responsible stances were issued, especially in the Christian milieu, led by the patriarchal and wise stance of His Excellency President Michel Aoun and His Excellency Bishop Abdel Sater the next day. There were also many positions in the Christian milieu calling for calm, whether political, clerical, popular, or political forces.

Another good point is that there are political forces that are not our allies and sometimes are in a position of rivalry preferred calm and called for calm. They realized the dangers of this mobilization and incitement that took place after the Kahaleh incident.

There are political forces that defended the resistance. To those who defended and who called for calm and prudence, we thank them all. However, there were political forces that wanted to escalate matters. I will return to this shortly.

This incident is in now the responsibility of the judiciary. There are video clips filmed by people using their phones or cameras in the area. All the people who were present during the incident are now known and their faces are known. As for us, we have informed the concerned judicial and security authorities of our willingness to fully cooperate, and we are waiting for the results.

However, here we must all pay attention and demand that the judiciary take media incitement into consideration. Had it not been for the media incitement carried out by this known malicious TV channel, what happened at Kahaleh area would not have happened. The party to primarily blame for the possible repercussions of what could have happened in the country and the bloodshed is this malicious TV channel.

It is not a matter of broadcasting news or expressing a point of view. In any case, the judiciary must deal with this issue. There is incitement to assault and to murder. In any case, we will wait for the results of the judiciary.

A few days after this incident, I am calling for calm at the level of political discourse, on social networks, especially our brothers, sisters, and officials. The interest of Lebanon and the people of Lebanon as well as that of the resistance is calm in Lebanon and addressing incidents like this and the Tayouneh massacre with wisdom, prudence, and responsibility.

Therefore, we must follow up with the judiciary to know how to move forward.

I extend my condolences and congratulations as well. There are people who are surprised how we congratulate the family of the martyr Ahmad Qassas. He is a martyred mujahid, a resistance fighter, who assumed his responsibility until the last moment. When he brought the wounded down, he could have stayed here and sent someone else, but he was responsible person. He went back to the field and was martyred in defense of the Resistance, the readiness of the resistance, and the capabilities of the resistance that create all these achievements and constitute all these guarantees.

I would also like to praise the insight and awareness of this family. I have heard the statements of his family, his sisters, and brothers, which express great awareness and a high sense of patriotism.

We must record that this incident also reaffirmed that the army, the institution of the army, is the institution that guarantees security, peace, and stability in the country, as I said on Army Day. Although some want the army to work according to their whims and take over the country as it wants. I will return to that shortly.

Tonight, we will close this scene, and I wish that everyone leave this matter up to the judiciary so that we can see what will happen. Leave it to the army, the judiciary, and the security apparatus. Let's see how we can handle things in the best way.

But the main point that we have to take advantage of is the following:

I tell the Lebanese in general and the Christians in particular that there are political leaders, figures, and forces, regardless of their backgrounds and connections, in addition to some media outlets and certain electronic armies who are pushing the country to explosion and civil war. This is clear through their performance, behavior, statement, and positions, and I do not want to go into the names.

We are not falsely accusing anyone. We have figures and evidence. It is one thing to express our opinions through political means. We compete and score points against each other. There is no problem. This is a political dispute. But what has been happening for a long time is pushing the country to explosion and civil war.

In 2006, some of these people were betting on an “Israeli” victory and “Israel” crushing the resistance in Lebanon. You can find this as well as the advice they used to give the Americans to convey to the “Israelis” and what the “Israelis” should do to succeed and crush the resistance in Lebanon in WikiLeaks.

Despite this, we moved from it, and we said, Lebanon has won, and we are going towards rebuilding. We are one people, and we want to live together, and we want to continue with each other.

But it is clear that they are insisting on a different path. They make accusations whether there is an occasion or not. Take the Ain al-Hilweh incident, for example.

there is a matter that has no occasion at all, such as the issue of Ain al-Hilweh, because until now today there is a newspaper, God willing, from that TV copy, Palestinian sources say: The truck Which turned on the elbow of Kahala, its destination was Ain al-Hilweh.

There is a newspaper that is of similar nature to that television channel. It is alleging that Palestinian sources are saying that the truck that flipped over at the Kahaleh curve was heading towards Ain al-Hilweh.

If we want to give ammunition to Ain al-Hilweh, do we bring it from the Beqaa or from Syria when the south is full of ammunition? This is absurd.

What is important is that Hezbollah is always being accused of something like Ain al-Hilweh and the Beirut port blast. This continuous and permanent accusation, incitement, and holding us responsible without proof and without facts leads to what?

In the end, one street cannot be mobilized, but two streets can. They have to pay attention. We have the ability to control our people and our street, and our street responds to us to a great extent. You can see on social networks that no one is able to control everything, despite all our recommendations. What is happening is the mobilization of more than one street, area, and square.

Later on, who will control the situation? These people I am accusing tonight – I have the evidence – are pushing Lebanon into civil war with their statements, speeches, discourse, severity of expressions.

Is a civil war in the interest of the Lebanese people? Is it the interest of the Christians, first and foremost? Perhaps there are young people from the younger generation who did not live through the civil war. They should watch some documentaries, and their parents should remind them what a civil war means, what destruction means, what seam lines mean, what emigration from a country mean, and it means when a country is ruined.

This is what President Michel Aoun meant when he said that the temple will fall on everyone's head. In a civil war, no one shrugs their shoulders and says, "We shall prevail, and you shall be defeated." In a civil war everybody loses; the strong and the weak both lose.

Who are you betting on if you drag the country into a civil war? If a civil war breaks out in Lebanon, do you expect that someone in the world will intervene to stop it? This is what happened in our region, in the whole region, in all the countries of the region. This is what is happening now in Sudan. The whole world is standing and watching, while millions of people are starving, there are food shortages, health problems, migration, etc. Sudan is a rich country. We are not talking about the past, but about the present.

On the contrary, if a civil war breaks out, God forbid, in Lebanon, there are many countries that will work to fuel it, pour gasoline and throwing oil on the fire. The first to do so is “Israel”.

A civil war drains everyone, weakens everyone, and takes away lives, destinies, livelihoods, and morale from everyone. It causes emigration.

Who are you betting on if you want to make a civil war? who will intervene? Are you betting on “Israel” to help you like it did in 1982?

“Israel” today is not the same “Israel” of 1982. This is what I was talking about at the beginning. It is not the same “Israel” as that of Begin and Sharon.

The “Israel” that we talked about a while ago does not serve you or anyone else. In 1982, “Israel” used forces in Lebanon because it had a project. Will the US that withdrew from Afghanistan defeated and from other places help you?

Therefore, today's call is a call for prudence. Who can contribute? In my opinion, the people, the public opinion, especially the Christian public opinion, the elites, the clergy, the wise men in the Christian milieu in particular, are the ones who should address these people and tell them to "hold your horses".

This path you are taking will take Lebanon to destruction; it will take us all to ruin; it will destroy the temple over our heads. These people who make biddings and accusations on a daily basis will take Lebanon to destruction. Where is the logic? Where is the mind? Where is the interest? This is tonight's message.

There is another possibility, so that I do not limit that their goal is only to go to civil war. There could be another possibility. These forces might be seeking to convince the Lebanese public opinion that the solution is partitioning [the country], but the Lebanese people of all sects will not allow partition.

This is also targeting people who are thinking and studying if partition is really an option, especially the Christians. You’ve experienced civil and military self-administration in the past. When Lebanon was de facto divided, was partition in the interest of any sect in Lebanon? What is the fate that awaits the Lebanese and the Lebanese people if this small country is divided?

Today, the stage requires reason, calmness, reflection, and following our instincts. There are people who want power, and there are people who have external agendas and external connections. Regardless of intentions, this path leads to ruining the country, and everyone in this country must bear responsibility.

The point before the last is regarding the dialogue between us and our brothers and friends in the Free Patriotic Movement, which started some time ago. The path it took was a positive one. Of course, it needs some time because we are discussing suggestions, ideas and texts and going through many pages.

But the issue is a serious one and it can reach a conclusion, God willing, and it also needs some time because it needs consultation because it is not enough for Hezbollah and the FPM agree on some ideas or some projects.

This requires consultation and agreement with the main political forces in the country. But what we and the FPM are working on is making use of time. Basically, it means that we are clearly convinced that there is no time and we do not have the luxury of time, and we must work, day and night, to reach the possible and desired outcome. ‏

Naturally, from the first moment it was announced that there was a dialogue of this kind, some political forces began attacking us and the FPM because there are political forces that do not want any dialogue between the Lebanese. They want trenches, alignments, and divisions. They want mobilization.

We are keen on dialogue and convergence because we are convinced that this country is for all the Lebanese. Previously, I spoke and I will repeat and say, talking about a ruling or a leading sect in Lebanon has no horizon. The demographics, geography, history, present, past and future make it impossible.

We have tried this ourselves, with our blood, our sweat, our children, and the future of our people. This country is based on partnership. Of course, partnership is not easy. Partnership is not easy, but there is no other option.

People have no other option but to talk to each other and engage in dialogue with each other and walk together. People walking together, even if slowly, is better than any other bad option. We hope, God willing, that we will reach a conclusion. ‏

The last point, which is a humanitarian matter. I want to shed light on an incident that occurred a few days ago. A young man named Ali Hassan Sharaf Al-Din. He’s a 15-16-year-old boy and a member of the Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts. He was in an accident and passed away.

While he was in hospital, some of the concerned authorities called his father and mother and talked with them about donating Ali’s organs. Donating his organs might save the lives of others.

The honorable parents took an excellent position, a humane position, an honorable position, and a position for God and the Hereafter, for them and for Ali. They agreed to donate some organs. Operations were performed, and some of them were crowned with success, which saved some people from death. ‏

First, I would like to thank this honorable family. I express my condolences to Ali's father and mother for his loss, and may God accept this courageous and humane act from them. God willing, they will see his blessings in this world and the Hereafter. ‏

To benefit from this experience, a while back, the brothers established an association, Man Ahyaha Organization. They conducted an internal movement so that people would write in their wills that they want to donate their organs at the time of death.

For your information, there are 2,570 people so far who have joined this initiative and have registered that they are ready to donate their organs in the event of their death, and their ages range from 20 to 40 years.

I want to emphasize this initiative, and say that the family of the deceased, Ali Hassan Sharaf al-Din, is humanitarian model and example. May God have mercy on him and may God bless them.

In fact, this is the culture of life. This is a form of sacrifice. We are proud of these families and these people. There are martyrs who offer their souls and blood so that their people, their country, and their nation may live and their sanctities restored.

If they are destined to die in a traffic accident, a natural death, or due to an illness, and some of their organs can give life to others, they do not hesitate. This is an act that is reckoned by God Almighty. It is rewarded, and God Almighty says, {And whoever saves one [soul] – it is as if he had saved mankind entirely.}

In any case, brothers and sisters, once again I congratulate all the Lebanese, our Arab and Islamic peoples, all the supporters of the resistance and the axis of resistance in the world and in the region, on this blessed, glorious and great day that expressed the level of steadfastness, challenge, will, spirit of sacrifice, steadfastness, courage, faith, certainty, determination, enthusiasm, presence in the field, and trust in God Almighty, who created victories.

Since that day, we said that we entered the era of victories, and the era of defeats has passed, and we are still living in this sense, and with the Almighty’s help, this meaning will continue, because the path of resistance and the Axis of Resistance is an upward trajectory.

It is true that there are difficulties, pains, suffering, and siege, but if it is measured in terms of all the previous circumstances and projects that were intended to be established in the region from a new Middle East project and a great Middle East and the establishment of the entity and the erasure of the Palestinian cause and change region’s landmarks, we are in an upward trajectory with a promising and an open horizon.

God willing, we will walk with firm steps and hearts filled with certainty towards final victory. It is only a matter of time, but we will continue despite the difficulties, challenges, and stab wounds. ‏

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of God be upon you. ‏