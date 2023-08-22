- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Vicinity: One Soldier Injured
folder_openSyria access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
A Syrian soldier was injured in a new “Israeli” aggression that targeted some sites in Damascus Which also caused some material damage.
“At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an act of aggression with missiles from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus,” a military source said.
The source further added that the aggression caused the injury of a soldier and some material damage.
Comments
- Related News