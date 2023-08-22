No Script

“Israel” Attacks Damascus Vicinity: One Soldier Injured

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Syrian soldier was injured in a new “Israeli” aggression that targeted some sites in Damascus Which also caused some material damage.

“At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an act of aggression with missiles from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus,” a military source said.

The source further added that the aggression caused the injury of a soldier and some material damage.

