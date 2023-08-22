Iran’s Kanaani: Era of Hit and Run Over, Raisi not To Meet Biden in NY

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry declined to confirm a report that a tanker purportedly carrying sanctioned Iranian oil has offloaded its cargo near Texas, but warned the US that Iran won’t remain silent on the violation of its rights.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said he has no verified information about a story that an oil tanker suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil offloaded its cargo near Texas.

Kanaani further stated the general principle is that “the era of hit and run has been over”.

In parallel, the Iranian spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic won’t remain silent on any violation of the Iranian nation’s rights, will show an appropriate reaction and “cut off the hands of violators”.

He reminded the parties that have plans to confiscate Iran’s oil to review the history of Iran’s actions in similar cases.

“Measures that involve attacking oil tankers carrying Iranian oil are a brazen example of piracy,” Kanaani stated.

On another level, he ruled out the possibility of any meeting between the Iranian and US presidents on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

Asked by reporters about the likelihood of a meeting between the presidents of Iran and the US in New York, Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday, “Such a plan is not on the agenda.”

He underlined that Iran and the US are involved in “indirect negotiations” which relate to a series of definite issues, such as the exchange of prisoners and the release of Iran’s foreign assets.