“Israeli” General Laments: Our Air Force is A Strategic Target in Any Coming War

Translated by Staff

The “Israeli” army’s Major General [Reserve], Yitzhak Brick, warned that “The [“Israeli”] air force put all its eggs in one basket in recent years by purchasing aircraft, while drying up the ground forces and not building additional vital systems, including missile weaponry and lasers.”

“The air force has excellent pilots and new planes, but they did not prepare their bases for takeoff in the next battle,” the military’s former ombudsman said in an interview with “Israeli” radio.

He further cautioned that “The air force will become a strategic target for the enemy.”

He pointed out that “around 3,500 missiles are projected to target ‘Israel’ daily, in addition to numerous UAVs. The ‘Israeli’ air force would be the primary target, with heavy and precision missiles aimed at runways or their vicinity, crippling operational capabilities.”

“For this purpose, reserve battalions were set up 12 years ago to remove shrapnel and extinguish fires on runways,” Brick added and explained that “these battalions collapsed because the heads of the air force commanders are in the sky and their feet are not on the ground.”

Brick believed that “the Six-Day War was an amazing victory, but the army did not draw lessons from it.”

“On ‘Yom Kippur’ [the October War], the air force received a fatal blow, and since then it has not woken up,” he stated.

“I met with the commander of the air force a few months ago, and he told me, 'It's going to be fine', and when I met with the chiefs of staff and ‘Defense’ Minister Yoav Gallant, they had no answer,” the general concluded.