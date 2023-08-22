- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
70% of Germans Want A New Chancellor
By Staff, Agencies
More than two thirds of German voters are dissatisfied with the work of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a new survey conducted by the polling agency INSA for the Bild newspaper.
A growing number of Germans have grown frustrated with Chancellor Scholz’s so-called “traffic light” coalition government, which consists of the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats [FDP], with approval ratings for all three having taken a hit in the polls after just one-and-a-half years in office.
Only 15 percent of responders in the latest INSA survey released by Bild on Saturday said that the traffic light coalition was doing a good job, while almost a half believe that the previous grand coalition of CDU/CSU and the SPD performed better.
Almost two-thirds [64 percent] of respondents said that Germany would “benefit” from a change of government, while less than one in four [22 percent] would rather keep the existing coalition. Some 70% of respondents [out of 1,004 polled between August 17 and 18] were dissatisfied with Scholz personally.
Another poll – commissioned by Germany’s ARD public broadcaster in early August – shows that public approval of the German government fell to just 21%, down from 60% in 2020.
Comments
- Related News