US Guantanamo Military Judge Admits, Dismisses Confession Coerced by Torture

By Staff, Agencies

A US military judge has rejected a "confession" coerced out of a young Guantanamo Bay captive through torture following the September 11, 2001 highly suspicious terror attacks in Washington and New York that led to military invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq.

The judge in the military tribunals held for captives still held in the Cuba-based US Guantanamo Bay military prison and torture facility ruled that the "confession" obtained from Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, accused of masterminding the 2000 bombing attack on the USS Cole warship in Yemen that killed 17 American sailors, was tainted by years of abuse and torture inflicted on him at the hands of the CIA and FBI intelligence agents and operatives.

"Exclusion of such evidence is not without societal costs," wrote the judge, Col. Lanny Acosta, in handing down his ruling.

"However, permitting the admission of evidence obtained by or derived from torture by the same government that seeks to prosecute and execute the accused may have even greater societal costs." Acosta further emphasized.

Attorneys for both Nashiri and five other suspects – accused of involvement in the September 11 attacks and held captive and tortured for decades without trial or legal representation – have struggled for over 10 years now in the Guantanamo military court to exclude evidence against them that was coerced through torture.

The six were captured separately after the 2001 attacks and shuttled through CIA-run "black sites" in numerous US-allied countries across the globe, such as Thailand and Poland, where they were subjected to intense torture techniques, including waterboarding, physical beatings and sleep deprivation.

Following the arrival of the captives at the Guantanamo military prison, some of them, including Nashiri were again subjected to intense interrogation and torture by FBI agents in early 2007 and other instances.

The judge’s decision comes as obtaining confession from prisoners through torture remains a major violation of international law.

The US military has accused Nashiri of being an al-Qaeda recruiter that plotted various attacks on American interests in the Arabian Peninsula.

US forces captured Nashiri in 2002 and transferred him to the Guantanamo prison in 2006 after he remained for four years in the custody of CIA interrogators and repeatedly tortured.

In September 2011, he was charged by a US military commission on nine counts related to his alleged involvement in planning al-Qaeda attacks.

His military trial showcased by the very entity that captured and tortured him has repeatedly faced delays, due to insistence by his assigned military lawyers that he suffered repeated torture while under detention of the CIA spy agency collaborating with US military forces occupying Afghanistan and Iraq.