Iranian Commander: IRG’s Navy Fast Attack Craft to Sail at 110 Knot Speed

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced that the homegrown fast attack craft operated by the naval force can now sail at the speed of 110 nautical knots [203 km/h].

Addressing a gathering of high-profile IRG commanders and officials in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on Saturday,Tangsiri said the IRG Navy’s experts have increased the speed of the vessels, as demanded by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“Nowadays, we possess fast attack craft that can sail at a speed of between 90 to 110 knots,” Tangsiri said.

He further added that the IRG naval forces are now in full control of the Gulf, and US aircraft carriers have to observe Iran’s maritime regulations while sailing in the strategic body of water.

The IRG Navy takes delivery of Ghadir and Nasir cruise missiles developed at a subsidiary of Iran’s Defense Ministry.

“There was a time when NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] member states did not comply with our maritime regulations. But they now conform to the IRG Navy’s warnings. For instance, IRG vessels once sailed towards a US aircraft carrier, and the warship retreated at least [nautical] 150 miles [277 kilometers],” the senior military commander said.

He went on to note that the IRG Navy is now in possession of various types of combat, reconnaissance, surveillance and hybrid unmanned aerial vehicles and has a wide inventory of ground-based anti-ship missiles.

“We have managed to install rocket launchers on 8-meter-long fast attack craft. We are the first country in the West Asia region to manufacture a vessel, with an airstrip for drones to fly from or land on,” Tangsiri said.