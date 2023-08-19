Nine Palestinians on Hunger Strike against “Administrative Detention”

By Staff, Agencies

Nine Palestinian detainees remain on an open-ended hunger strike Friday in protest of their unfair “administrative detention” under the “Israeli” entity’s so-called “administrative detention” policy, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS].

PPS said detainees Kayed al-Fasfous and Sultan Khlouf have been on hunger strike for 16 days. Another detainee, Osama Darkouk, has been on hunger strike for 12 days. Meantime, six other detainees have been on hunger strike for nine days. The six detainees are: Hadi Nazzal, Mohammad Taysir Zakarneh, Anas Kmail, Abdelrahman Baraka, Mohammad Basem Ikhmis, and Zuhdi Abdo.

Last week, the PLO Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs called on the international community to break its silence over the “Israeli” crime of “administrative detention”, under which Palestinians are imprisoned without charges or trial in violation of all international laws and norms.

In a press statement, the Commission demanded “real, tangible action in the way to form an international human rights committee that will immediately go to the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons, examine the crime [of administrative detention] in all its details and closely observe the suffering of the ‘administrative detainees’, who are detained without any charges or trials, and who live at the mercy of the so-called ‘Israeli’ intelligence officers.”

“The immoral and inhumane abuses associated with the use of this policy by the occupying power violates all principles of international law and humanity, and are in real contradiction with the theorists of democracy and those claiming to be democratic in all of the world, especially America and Europe,” the statement added.

According to figures obtained by “Israeli” group B’Tselem, in March 2023, the “Israeli” entity was holding 1,017 people in “administrative detention”, which is the highest number of administrative detainees since April 2003, when the entity held 1,140 “administrative detainees”.