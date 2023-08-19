No Script

New Attack on Holy Quran in Netherlands: The Noble Book Torn Up!

New Attack on Holy Quran in Netherlands: The Noble Book Torn Up!
8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

As the words of condemnation are no more of use, Dutch far-right man tore up a copy of Holy Quran at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right anti-Islam group “Pegida”, was accompanied by two other people.

It’s worth mentioning that he faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Quran outside the parliament.

Prior to the Friday event, the Dutch government had condemned the holding of the demonstration, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it. Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Noble Quran.

On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands’ Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as “fairly primitive and pathetic”. However, she added that the country's laws authorized such a demonstration.

Similar attacks on the holy book have taken place in Sweden and Denmark recently. They have provoked anger and even unrest in several Muslim countries.

 

 

