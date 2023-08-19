No Script

Putin Visits Ukraine Military Op Headquarters

folder_openRussia access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and other high-ranking military commanders during an unannounced visit to the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District, the Kremlin said on Saturday morning.

Putin received classified briefings from Gerasimov and other senior commanding officers involved in the military operation in Ukraine, the brief statement said.

Russian state media shared a video of the rare visit, which shows the head of the General Staff greeting Putin at the headquarters ahead of the closed-door meeting. However, it remains unclear when exactly the meeting took place.

Last week, Putin convened a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council and on Monday addressed the Army-2023 expo outside Moscow.

In a video message to the congress, Putin hailed the expo’s contribution to multifaceted relations between Russia and other nations, emphasizing that Moscow “is open to deepening equal technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries.”

 

 

Russia putin ukraine kiev moscow

Comments

