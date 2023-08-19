No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iran’s Assistant Foreign Minister

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iran's Assistant Foreign Minister
10 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Sayyed Mahdi Shushtari, Assistant Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Sayyed Mojtaba Amani, where they shed light on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region as well as the ongoing regional political contacts.

