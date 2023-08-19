- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iran’s Assistant Foreign Minister
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Sayyed Mahdi Shushtari, Assistant Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Sayyed Mojtaba Amani, where they shed light on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region as well as the ongoing regional political contacts.
