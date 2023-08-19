“Israel’s” Chaos: Army Suspends Several Senior Reservists as Overhaul Protests Roil Military

By Staff, Agencies

The domino’s arena of internal conflict is expanding in the “Israeli” entity as the Air Force has suspended several high-ranking reservists, a day after the Navy suspended a senior reservist who had vowed to halt volunteer duty to protest the government’s “judicial overhaul”.

IAF chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar agreed to suspend the service of several brigadier generals, the Kan public broadcaster reported, apparently following the lead of the Navy, which suspended Rear Adm. [res.] Ofer Doron on Thursday.

“The commanders of the IAF and Navy can either return the high-ranking reservists to service later, or opt to replace them,” Kan reported.

The report did not name the IAF reservists who had been suspended, or specify how many of them there were.

“Israeli” Vice Adm. David Sa’ar Salama, the head of the Navy, suspended Doron on Thursday, after he and another top reservist, Rear Adm. [res.] Eyal Segev, announced that they would end their volunteer reserve duty, saying they refused to serve in a dictatorship.

“Segev’s status was to be examined,” the “Israeli” army said in a statement. Doron and Segev both serve as heads of operational headquarters and as deputies to Salama in emergencies.

The pair joined a long line of Navy reservists and other officers who have announced in recent weeks that they would stop showing up for volunteer reserve duty, sparking fears within the Zionist military of harm to its operational preparedness.

More than 10,000 “Israeli” reservists who show up for duty on a voluntary basis have said in recent months that they would no longer do so in protest of the “judicial overhaul”. No official figures have been ready to announce how many reservists have failed to show up for duty thus far.