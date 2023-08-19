Kuwait: Iran FM’s Successful Visit to Riyadh Will Boost Regional Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber al-Sabah says his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s visit to Saudi Arabia will contribute to achieving peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Amir Abdollahian arrived in Riyadh at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia since the two regional powerhouses agreed to restore diplomatic ties in March.

In a statement released by Kuwait’s foreign ministry on Friday, Sabah said the relations between Tehran and Riyadh would be a factor in empowering countries to face future challenges.

He praised the Iranian foreign minister's visit to Saudi Arabia which showed the two countries' keenness to restore ties and preserve regional security and stability.

The top Kuwaiti diplomat expressed hope that the visit would start a "bright chapter" in the history of the relations between the Gulf countries and Iran "on the principles of good neighborliness ties, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, cooperation and dialogue.”

Sabah also hailed China’s mediation in the rapprochement of Tehran-Riyadh relations and the efforts of Iraq and Oman in facilitating talks.

In the highest level talks since the restoration of mutual ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday held "frank and fruitful" talks in the city of Jeddah.

In a Friday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Amir Abdollahian said the talks were "explicit, frank, fruitful, and productive based on neighborhood policy."

"We have consensus on security and development for all in the region," the top Iranian diplomat tweeted.

The meeting took place a day after the top Iranian diplomat held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan in the capital Riyadh. In a joint presser after the talks, Amir Abdollahian said the talks were significant, adding that ties between the two countries "are progressing in the right direction.”

In June, Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia and Iranian media reported earlier this month that the kingdom's embassy in Tehran had resumed operations.

Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Tehran on August 6 and consulate general in Iran's northeastern city of Mashhad later on August 13.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

They agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs cooperation.