Iran’s Raisi: Without IRG efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed the role that the Islamic Revolution Guards played in the fight against terrorism in the region, noting that European countries would have been dominated by the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists without IRG's efforts.

"If it weren't for the actions of the IRG and the zealous fighters of the Islamic Ummah against Daesh, Europe would have been dominated by the terror group by now," Raisi said while addressing the second day of the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRG on Friday in Tehran.

"The peaceful life Europe enjoys today is a result of the efforts of the IRG; however, it is unfortunate that they are assassinating the heroes who combat terrorism and labeling the IRG, which leads the fight against terrorism, as terrorists," he said, adding that this raises important questions that international organizations must address.

Iran daesh IRG

