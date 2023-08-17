Dozens Feared Dead after Boat Incident off Cape Verde

By Staff, Agencies

At least 63 people are believed to have died after a boat from Senegal was found floating off the coast of Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities and the International Organization for Migration [IOM] announced.

At least 38 people, including four children aged 12 to 16, have been rescued from the fishing boat that left Senegal in July, IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli said.

Senegal’s foreign ministry said late on Tuesday that 37 rescued were Senegalese and one person was from Guinea-Bissau. Most of those on board the boat are believed to be from Senegal.

It is unclear what had happened to the vessel as little information was available.

Emergency services recovered the remains of seven people, IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli stated, while another 56 people are believed missing.

“Generally, when people are reported missing following a shipwreck, they are presumed dead,” she said.

The vessel was spotted on Monday almost 320km (200 miles) from the island of Sal by a Spanish fishing boat, which alerted Cape Verde authorities, police said.

“We must open our arms and welcome the living and bury the dead with dignity,” said Cape Verdean Health Minister Filomena Goncalves.

The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders said the vessel was a large fishing boat, called a pirogue, which had left Senegal on July 10 with more than 100 refugees and migrants on board.