Iran’s Sayyari: Tehran to Expand Drone Achievements

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stressed that his country will continue to expand its drone and military warfare achievements in order to match future deterrence needs.

Sayyari further underlined that the Army stands ready to carry out assigned missions with its specialized manpower and indigenous equipment.

“Today, we have secured invaluable achievements in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in the fields of drone, electronic warfare, cyberspace, and other new technologies,” he said, vowing relentless endeavors to reinforce and expand those achievements.

In parallel, he noted that keeping up the Army’s combat readiness is necessary to reach deterrence power, which will in turn lead to military might.

“We must definitely keep ourselves ready for the future,” Sayyari said. “What we have today does not meet the needs of the future and we must meet our own needs with regard to the future.”

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

 

 

