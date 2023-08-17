- Home
Amir-Abdollahian Lands in Saudi Arabia
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian landed in Riyadh on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia since the two regional powerhouses agreed to restore diplomatic ties in March.
Heading a high-ranking delegation, Amir-Abdollahian set off for the Saudi capital on Thursday for a day-long trip at the official invitation of his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
The top Iranian diplomat is expected to hold talks with Farhan and a number of Saudi authorities about mutual relations and issues of mutual concern in connection with the Muslim world as well as regional and international developments.
Iranian Ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati is also accompanying Amir-Abdollahian and will officially start his mission. Back in June, Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh.
On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.
Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Tehran on August 6 and consulate general in Iran's northeastern city of Mashhad later on August 13.
