Ashura 2023

 

Iran Launches Construction of “Pars 3” Advanced Satellite

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Head of Iran’s Space Agency Hossein Salariyeh announced the initiation of the construction phase for the country’s cutting-edge and highly accurate remote sensing satellite “Pars 3”.

This significant development is expected to culminate in the satellite's unveiling in the near future.

“We had previously made promises regarding the construction of high-precision observation satellites, and today I proudly announce that the Iranian Space Agency has taken a significant step in designing and building domestic high-precision observation satellites. In this regard, the design and construction of two important projects, named 'Pars 2' and 'Pars 3,' have officially commenced,” Salariyeh stated.

He further added: “Pars 3 satellite is essentially a project to build an observation satellite with a 4-meter imaging precision. The process of design and construction has begun for this satellite.”

“The design and construction phases of the Pars 3 satellite project have also commenced,” said the head of Iran's Space Agency.

He emphasized that it represents “the most modern and highly accurate Iranian imaging satellite" with "an imaging precision of approximately 2 meters.”

 

Iran sattelite

