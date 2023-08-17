Imam Khamenei: IRG is The World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] as the biggest anti-terrorism organization in the world.

During a meeting with the members of the IRG’s Supreme Assembly, Imam Khamenei underlined that “The efficient and independent entity can carry out missions many armies of the world are incapable of doing.”

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution would meet with the members of the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRG at the time of their annual meeting.

The Leader's last meeting with them before the pandemic was held in October 2019, and at that time Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was later assassinated, had also been present.

"Enemies have no avenue to tarnish the reputation of the IRG other than through false news, rumors and all kinds of tricks and ploys,” His Eminence added, praising the IRG elite force as “the world’s biggest anti-terrorism organization."

“It is a well-equipped military organization. It is an efficient and independent organization capable of carrying out tasks that many of the world's major militaries cannot accomplish,” Imam Khamenei added.

His Eminence further expounded on how the IRG stood apart from other forces that emerged in the early stages of big revolutions such as the French Revolution and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

Those forces often exhibited destructive tendencies, disorderliness, and a lack of discipline, whereas the IRG was structured “under the central authority” of the Islamic Revolution from the beginning, the Leader pointed out.