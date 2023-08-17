- Home
“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Youth during Jenin Raid
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” forces Thursday morning martyred a new Palestinian youth during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, Mustafa Al-Kastouni, 32, was martyred after he was shot by “Israeli” gunfire in the head, chest and abdomen.
Earlier today, a large unit of “Israeli” army raided Jenin, sparking intense confrontations with Palestinian youths.
Local sources confirmed that the “Israeli” army blew up Al-Kastouni's house and kidnapped two other Palestinians during the raid.
