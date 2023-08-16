- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
50 Years After the October War, “Israel” Is Without Deterrence
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
An infographics detailing “Israel’s” situation 50 years after the October 1973 War, and what he expects for the next war if it breaks out.
Comments
- Related News