No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Gas Exploration Ship Arrives in Lebanon

Gas Exploration Ship Arrives in Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese caretaker Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh announced on Wednesday that the TransOcean Barents drilling rig, which will begin gas exploration in Lebanon's offshore Block 9, has "arrived at the drilling point."

Hamieh's announcement aligns with information in a statement by TotalEnergies.

Chartered by TotalEnergies on behalf of the consortium it formed with Italy's ENI and QatarEnergy, the TransOcean Barents platform will drill an exploration well in Block 9 of Lebanon's Exclusive Economic Zone [EEZ], off the Lebanese coast near Sour in South Lebanon.

Several media outlets reported on Wednesday that Hamieh and caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad had “inspected the logistical base at the Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport,” which will be used to provide services to the drilling platform in Block 9 via helicopter transfer.

Quoted by local media outlets, Fayad said that Lebanese authorities “will know the results of the drilling and exploration in two or three months.”

Hamieh, for his part, commented from the airport, “We hope that Lebanon will become an oil country.”

The minister further underlined that the helicopter route dedicated to providing services to the drilling platform has been named Line 96 “in memory of the martyrs of Qana”.

On April 18, 1996, 106 civilians were martyred in an “Israeli” bombardment while they sheltered in a UNIFIL base in Qana, South Lebanon.

 

 

Israel Lebanon oil drilling

Comments

  1. Related News
Gas Exploration Ship Arrives in Lebanon

Gas Exploration Ship Arrives in Lebanon

8 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel”: You Too Will Go Back to the Stone Age If You Go to War With Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel”: You Too Will Go Back to the Stone Age If You Go to War With Lebanon

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Nakhala

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Nakhala

2 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives A Delegation of Iranian Parliament’s Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives A Delegation of Iranian Parliament’s Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 16-08-2023 Hour: 02:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot