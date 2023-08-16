“Israel’s” Chaos: Likud’s MKs Doubles down on Attacks on Military, Slams Bibi for Apologizing

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” "Likud" MK Tally Gotliv on Wednesday slammed the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for defending the “Israeli” military officials and the security establishment, and justified recent attacks by Knesset members on the military.

Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant issued a joint statement Tuesday rejecting the mounting rebukes of the “Israeli” army’s brass expressed by "Likud" members, confidants of the entity’s premier, right-wing media, and others, after military officials repeatedly voiced concern over damage to the military’s readiness caused by some reservists’ refusals to carry out their duties in protest of the “judicial overhaul”.

“Mr. Prime Minister, why are you apologizing for nothing?” Gotliv tweeted. “What right does a government have to exist if we remain silent when the ‘IDF’s’ top brass considered issuing a statement regarding their competence in a way that would play into the hands of our enemies and seriously harm our national resilience?”

Gotliv was referring to a Channel 12 news report last week — which the military, Shin Bet security service, and Mossad all denied — that the top security chiefs were considering publicly detailing the worsening status of those bodies’ capabilities next month.

The report said that they were considering such a move after Netanyahu last week denied a request for the information by some cabinet ministers, fearing it would be leaked to the public.

“It is our duty to fully condemn [the military officials]! And apologize? Only because the chief of staff is still in his role, the same chief of staff who legitimized refusals by his silence,” Gotliv wrote.

Also addressing the matter Wednesday, Likud MK Avihai Boaron said: “The chief of staff and heads of the security establishment should call on all army refusers and tell them you either show up or we will manage without you.”

Netanyahu and Gallant’s statement in support of the “Israeli” army Tuesday came shortly after “Regional Cooperation Minister” David Amsalem, also in Likud, lashed out at top commanders, stating the “Israeli” army was seeing a “rebellion” in its ranks that military chiefs were failing to quell.

“In any normal army, you treat rebels like rebels should be treated,” Amsalem told Army Radio.

He castigated “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Air Force chief Tomer Bar over the thousands of reservists, including many pilots, who have said they will stop their volunteer duty in protest of the coalition’s efforts to weaken the “judiciary”.