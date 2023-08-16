Iran Criticizes Continuation of EU’s Ineffective Sanction Policy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has criticized the European Union’s continuation of its “ineffective” sanction policy towards the Islamic Republic.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Tuesday phone call with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“Sanctions are an unfriendly measure in the relations between the Islamic Republic and Europe,” he told the European official, noting that “Know this that Europe does not stand to benefit from the continuation of this situation [implementation of the sanction policy towards Iran].”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat hailed that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] were on “the right track of cooperation”.

He also addressed the West’s accusations against the Islamic Republic of providing drones to Russia for application in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“The accusation of application of Iranian drones against Ukraine is completely baseless,” the foreign minister said, adding, “Ukraine has not presented us with any reliable evidence for this claim either.”

He further mentioned that “The Islamic Republic does not stand on ceremony when it comes to its foreign policy positions. In the same way that the Islamic Republic has clearly announced that it backs Palestine, it similarly clarifies that it supports the political approach concerning the war in Ukraine.”

“Iran is against war and has proposed a political solution to settle the crisis,” Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said.

For his part, Borrell said he believed that some existing misunderstandings between Iran and the EU could be “resolved through dialog”.

The European official further underlined the importance of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, adding that he would do his utmost to return all parties to the JCPOA.