Dozens Killed by Explosion in Southern Russia

By Staff, Agencies

An auto-repair shop in Makhachkala – the capital of Russia’s southern Dagestan Region – was the scene of a major blast on Monday evening. The explosion also caused a major fire and further powerful blasts at an adjacent fuel station.

The regional emergency service confirmed that at least 27 people died in the incident – including several children – and some 75 others were injured.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Several Telegram channels have claimed there were even more casualties, but official sources have not confirmed these figures.

The Telegram channel SHOT posted a video capturing the immediate aftermath of the blast. Footage shows massive spurts of flame rising over a large area near the fuel station, which also appears to be on fire. Plumes of black smoke are seen billowing into the sky. According to some reports, the fire spread from the fuel station to nearby buildings.

Emergency crews and medics were dispatched to the scene, the region's governor, Sergey Melikov, said on Telegram, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation.

The first deputy head of the health ministry, Viktor Fisenko, flew to Dagestan to ensure that the victims will receive all necessary medical assistance. Meanwhile, the emergencies ministry said that the victims would be airlifted to Moscow on a special flight, if necessary.