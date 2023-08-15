No Script

Ashura 2023

 

3 “Israeli” Settlers Injured in Explosion at Military Industries Complex

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

One “Israeli” settler was seriously injured overnight Tuesday in a major explosion at a military industries complex in “Ramat Hasharon”, central the Zionist entity. Two more were injured lightly.

The Fire Rescue Services said in a statement that “numerous firefighting teams arrived at the scene from the [nearby] Herzliya stations to join the security personnel of the factory.” They located “several centers of combustion and gained control of the flames without the use of hazardous materials”.

It also said that the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

The overnight Tuesday explosion was the third to occur in the area in the past two and a half months alone, with the latest having happened in late July. At the time, “Herzliya” Mayor Moshe Fadlon warned that unless the government stepped up efforts to ensure safety, another explosion – with numerous casualties – was a matter of time.

“The government offices are deflecting blame. We are talking about a ticking bomb,” he said. “Unless you take care of this, you should prepare for an event with thousands of injured.”

Israel herzliya conference

Comments

Last Update: 15-08-2023 Hour: 02:01 Beirut Timing

