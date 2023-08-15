No Script

Two Palestinians, Including A Minor, Martyred by “Israeli” Forces

Two Palestinians, Including A Minor, Martyred by “Israeli” Forces
By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinians, including a minor, were early Tuesday martyred by “Israeli” gunfire during a military raid in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr, in the occupied West Bank city of Ariha [Jericho].

Local sources said that an “Israeli” army force raided the camp and opened fire at Palestinian civilians, injuring Qusai al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammad Nujoom, 25. They were pronounced martyrs later.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society in Ariha [Jericho]said that the “Israeli” forces also detained a 20-year-old Palestinian youth from the camp.

With the martyrdom of the two youths, the number of Palestinians killed by “Israeli” gunfire in Ariha’s Aqabat Jabr camp has risen to 11.

