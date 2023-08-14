Fars Chief Justice Four Suspects Arrested Over Deadly Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Four suspects have been arrested so far on charges of involvement in the Sunday terrorist attack against the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, says the chief justice of Fars province.

“With the investigations carried out so far, four suspects linked to this incident have been arrested,” Kazem Mousavi said on Monday morning.

He added that the main terrorist, who started shooting at people in the shrine and was immediately arrested, has been handed over to investigators for interrogation and further investigation.

At least one person was killed and eight others injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Sunday evening.

One of those injured in the attack was in critical condition last night, Mousavi said.

State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting, one of whom was immediately arrested while the other fled the scene and remains at large.

The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.