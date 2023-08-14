N Korean Leader Calls for Boost in Missile Production Amid Persisting Threats by US, S Korea

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for a major boost in the country's production of missiles and munitions as the US and rival South Korea get set to launch yet another war game in the region.

"Our army must thoroughly secure overwhelming military power and solid readiness to handle any war at any time, so that the enemy does not dare to use force, and would be annihilated if it does," Kim declared while touring a major arms manufacturing facility as quoted in a report on Monday by the official Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

“The qualitative level of war preparations depends on the development of the munitions industry and the factory bears a very important responsibility in speeding up the war preparations of the [North] Korean People’s Army,” Kim added.

According to the report, the North Korean leader made the remarks following visits to factories producing tactical missiles, mobile launch platforms, armored vehicles and artillery shells on Friday and Saturday.

Kim had earlier called for preparations to boost the nation's weapons production and expand its military drills for the possibility of a war in face of surging military provocations by the US and South Korea, including recent deployment of an American nuclear submarine to Seoul and persistent holding of joint war games by the two allies.

Kim also called for conducting military drills to efficiently test and operate the country's latest weapons and equipment to keep its mobilized posture for combat at all times, the report added.

The North Korean leader's new push for the production of weapons and maintain military preparedness comes as South Korea and the US begin their massive annual war games that Pyongyang regards as rehearsal for military invasion of the country.

Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington announced on Monday that they would stage the Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer war games on Aug. 21-31 to improve their ability to respond to what they described as North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The joint military drill this year involves the "largest scale ever," mobilizing tens of thousands of troops from both sides, as well as some member states of the UN Command, for about 30 field training programs, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS].

"The exercises are an essential element in maintaining robust combined defense posture in case of emergency – absolutely necessary to respond to the growing military threat from North Korea," Seoul's JCS spokesman Col. Lee Sung-jun claimed on Monday.

In a related development, the leaders of US, South Korea and Japan have announced plans to discuss "security cooperation" over North Korea, Ukraine and other issues when they gather for a trilateral summit later this week at a US-based resort.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will join US President Joe Biden on August 18 at the presidential Camp David retreat near Washington.

“The president looks forward to welcoming both of these leaders … to Camp David because we believe the discussions are historic in terms of the importance of this trilateral relationship to the Indo-Pacific region and, frankly, to the world,” said John F. Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.