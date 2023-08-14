No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Nakhala

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received on Sunday, the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Nakhala, and his deputy, Muhammad al-Hindi, where they reviewed the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region

The sides assessed the events, threats and opportunities that exist before the Axis of Resistance in the current circumstances.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah ZiadNakhala IslamicJihad

