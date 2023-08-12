Elon Musk to Hold Twitter Fire Sale

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk is clearing house following the rebranding of Twitter last month, putting hundreds of items featuring the platform’s old logo up for sale.

Heritage Global Partners auction house is selling 678 lots of memorabilia, art, and office assets from the company’s San Francisco headquarters, including a giant sign featuring the iconic blue bird logo that adorned the side of the building.

Espresso machines, furniture, musical instruments, fridges, lockers and beer dispensers are also being sold off after the platform changed its name to X last month.

The auction will also feature two oil paintings of well-known photos that went viral on Twitter: Ellen DeGeneres’s selfie from the 2014 Oscars with Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o, and the shot of Barack Obama hugging his wife Michelle after winning the US presidential election in 2012.

Some other items include an indoor barn, plenty of hashtag-related art, a vinyl collection, and a dishwasher.

According to the listing, the starting offer for each lot is $25. The auction will commence at 2pm GMT on September 12 and will end on September 14.

It will be the second fire sale at the platform’s headquarters since Musk’s purchase of the company. In January, he held an unprecedented auction for more than 600 office items. A Twitter bird statue that was up for sale fetched an impressive $100,000, while a neon digital sign featuring the bird logo was sold for $40,000.

The previous auction was held amid financial troubles at Twitter, which were linked to an exodus of advertisers following reforms introduced by Musk on the platform. However, organizers then refuted claims that the auction’s purpose was in any way linked to Twitter’s financial status. Last month, Musk said cashflow was still negative amid a 50% decline in ad revenue and mounting debts.

The upcoming auction is another sign of Musk’s determination to reimagine Twitter. After purchasing the platform last year, he said he wanted to turn it into an “everything” app, which would allow users to communicate, shop and practically live on the platform.