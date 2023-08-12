Iran: Our Nuclear Activities Going on without Interruption

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization [AEOI] are ongoing without interruption in all areas based on the previous plans of the and in accordance with the Parliament's law.

Following a report on Iran’s uranium enrichment process, an Iranian source told Fars News Agency on Saturday that the peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are ongoing without interruption based on the previous plans of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] in all areas.

“The Parliament's law, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions is also being strictly implemented,” the source added.

The law, or the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, was approved by the Iranian parliament in December 2020 in a bid to counter illegal sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its Western allies. It required the Iranian administration to restrict the IAEA inspections and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set under the 2015 US-abandoned nuclear deal.

It was reported on Thursday that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement on a prisoner swap. Under these agreements, Tehran will receive $6 billion from its frozen US assets.