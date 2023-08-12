No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives A Delegation of Iranian Parliament’s Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy

Translated by al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a delegation from the Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy [of Islamic Parliament of I.R.Iran].

The delegation consisted of head of the commission Dr. Jalalzadeh as well as a number of deputies of this committee. The meeting was in the presence of the Iranian ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.

Sayyed Nasrallah and the Iranian delegation discussed the latest developments and situations in Lebanon, Palestine and the region.

