Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Marking 17th Anniv. of July War Victory
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
On the occasion of the seventeenth anniversary of the victory in the July war, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will talk about the latest developments in Lebanon and the region on Monday, August 14, 2023.
The televised speech is scheduled for 20:30 Beirut time.
Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
