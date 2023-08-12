Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah has unveiled on Friday night a new guided missile system that boasts anti-armor and precision features.

Al-Manar television network reported the inauguration of the “Tharollah [AS]” weapon system.

The report incorporated a video displaying the missile system in action against armor-plated targets and within limited-visibility circumstances.

The footage showed the dual-platform equipment firing two missiles in succession. The projectiles were seen hitting and smashing several targets.

The report cataloged some of the features of the new equipment as its enjoying “the precision to simultaneously hit and destroy targets,” it's being suitable for both daytime and nighttime application, and its ease of “mobility and maneuverability.”

The system is fitted with Kornet anti-tank guided missiles [ATGM], which makes it suitable for deployment against main battle tanks.

The Islamic Resistance wheeled out the weapon system to mark the anniversary of its victory against an Israeli war that was imposed on the country in July 2006.

Hezbollah has, on many occasions, warned “Israel” against testing the movement's firepower and combat readiness, saying its weapons stockpiles are stacked with tens of thousands of missiles that can be aimed at whatever target wherever it may be located within the occupied territories.