Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers

folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least 20 Syrian soldiers have been martyred in country’s east in an attack on an army bus blamed on Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group].

According to reports Daesh terrorists targeted a military bus in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday, as remnants of the terrorist group escalated their attacks.

The attack killed “20 soldiers and wounded more than 10 others”, some of whom in critical condition.

“Dozens of [other] soldiers” were missing.

Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, Daesh has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.

