Martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi’s Mother on His Martyrdom Anniv.: He Feared Nothing

By Mustafa Awada

Beirut – A year has passed since the martyrdom of one of the most prominent leaders of the Quds Brigades, martyr Ibrahim al-Nabulsi “Abu Fathi” and with him one of the battalion fighters, martyr Islam Subuh “Abu Jamal”. Since then, a new approach and path in confronting the Zionist enemy in the occupied West Bank and even throughout occupied Palestine has been established. What the martyr left behind is a will he wrote with his own bullets and blood: “Do not let go of your weapons”.

On the first martyrdom anniversary of the martyr leader al-Nabulsi, al-Ahed News interviewed his mother, Huda Jarrar, who confirmed that “Ibrahim’s will greatly and directly affected the revolutionary youth who echoed his name during operations and many of those who passed after him appeared to be influenced by him through their wills”.

She added, “Martyr Ibrahim was able to confuse the enemy entity and terrorize it, as he took upon himself a pledge to uphold the word of God and defend the path of His Messenger, in addition to his insistence on following the path of his former comrades and avenging their blood, which made him a steadfast leader and a fierce fighter in the face of the enemy”.

Regarding the martyr's characteristics and hobbies, his mother said that “He was courageous from childhood, as he was not afraid of anything. He was joyful and playful. Firearms and everything related to it were his favorite things”.

Jarrar sent the Palestinian youth a message via al-Ahed News, she repeated her son’s will: “Do not let go of your weapons”.