Hezbollah’s statement on Kahala Incident: Local Militias Are Responsible

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Department issued the following statement:



A truck belonging to Hezbollah and making its way from the Bekaa Valley to Beirut turned up in the Kahala area. The men responsible for delivering the truck made calls asking for assistance, for the truck to be removed from the road [in Kahala], and for the vehicle to continue onto its destination.

A number of armed men from local militias operating in the area soon gathered. They attacked those on the truck. While trying to seize the truck, they started throwing stones and eventually opened fire, which resulted in the injury of one of the brothers [Hezbollah members] who was protecting the truck.

He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. An exchange of fire took place with the militias’ gunmen. Meanwhile, a Lebanese army unit intervened and prevented the gunmen from approaching and seizing the truck. Contacts are being made to deal with the existing problem.