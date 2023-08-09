Bahraini Al-Wefaq Regarding Jaw Detainees: Rights Are Not to Be Taken Away

By Staff

Deputy Secretary General of Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Sheikh Hussain Al-Daihi, affirmed standing by the political prisoners in Jaw Prison, stressing that their rights cannot be taken away and cannot be waived. He called for the fulfillment of their demands and their immediate release.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, hundreds of political detainees in Jaw Prison began a hunger strike under the slogan “We Have Rights”, stressing that their demands are not luxury-related but are very necessary and among the fundamentals of human life.

“[Their] Rights are not subjected to discussed, but must be achieved. The political prisoners’ strike in Jaw prison embodies their insistence on basic rights and dignity. It shows their desperation in the struggle for freedom and dignity, and it is a reminder that rights are not to be neglected and cannot be ignored,” Sheikh Al-Daihi said.

Al-Wefaq’s Deputy Secretary General stressed that repression and injustice will not break the will of the political prisoners, noting that “in Jaw Prison they hunger striking in order to obtain their rights; and this is the sacrifice they are making today, and the zealous Bahraini must support them with all available capabilities”.

Sheikh al-Daihi pointed out that “the strike of political detainees in Jaw Prison shows the extent of their determination in demanding their rights, and the regime must hear their cries and fulfill their demands,” adding that the Bahraini regime “is the one that bears responsibility for any harm that befalls them”.

“We stand by the political detainees in Jaw Prison and affirm that their rights cannot be taken away and cannot be waived. We call for the fulfillment of their demands and their immediate release,” Sheikh al-Daihi concluded.