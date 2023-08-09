Lebanon Rejects Blue Line Set by UN

By Staff, Agencies

The commandership of the Lebanese Army has announced that it does not recognize the Blue Line set by the United Nations over the Shebaa farms in the west of Lebanon.

The announcement was made by General Mounir Shehadeh, Lebanese government's coordinator during his visit to the Blue Line area where the officials of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] were invited, IRNA reported from Turkish Anadolu Agency [AA] on Wednesday.

The Lebanese Army commandership had organized such a visit to make the global society and ambassadors get informed of the situation of 13 border areas where there is a conflict between Lebanon and the occupied Palestine.

According to the UNIFIL, the Blue Line, stretching for 120km along Lebanon’s southern frontier, is a key to “peace” in the region. It is not a border, but a “line of withdrawal.” It was set by the United Nations in 2000 for the practical purpose of confirming the withdrawal of “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] from the south of Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the forces of the “Israeli” entity’s regime have tried over and over to breach the line.