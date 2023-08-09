Australia: West Bank is Occupied, ‘Israeli’ Settlements Illegal

By Staff, Agencies

The Australian government announced that it considers the “Israeli” settlements in the West Bank to be in violation of international law, and will return to using the term “occupied Palestinian territories”.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told parliament on Tuesday that

“The Australian government is strengthening its opposition to settlements by affirming they are illegal under international law and a significant obstacle to peace,” Wong said. “In adopting the term, we are clarifying that the West Bank, including East ‘Jerusalem’ [Al-Quds] and Gaza, were occupied by ‘Israel’ following the 1967 War, and that the occupation continues.”

The change “reflects legal advice and UN Security Council resolutions” and will have Australia use the same language as the UK, New Zealand, and Europe, Wong pointed out. It comes after Canberra issued a statement last month saying that they were “deeply concerned” by the advancement of settlement plans.

Australian ministers refrained from using the terms “occupied” or “occupation” in relation to the West Bank since 2014.